POLKTON — The Polkton Police Department has arrested a man for first degree murder.

Gregory Rashun Flowers is charged with murder following an investigation on the morning of Saturday, July 23, on Rosa Lane in Polkton.

According to a Facebook post from the Polkton police, officers followed up on leads and completed interviews during the investigation that led to the arrest. Flowers has been placed in the Anson County Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information about the murder can contact the police at 704-272-7463 or the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

“First and foremost the Polkton Police Department would like to send their prayers and condolences to the Smith family,” states the same Facebook post.