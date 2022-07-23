ROSEBORO — A Sampson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot while responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

On Saturday, July 23, at 2:02 a.m., a deputy responded to Hayne Stretch Road outside of Roseboro and located the suspects on Butler Island Road.

That deputy called for assistance. A second responding deputy arrived at the scene and saw that the initial deputy had been shot.

The injured deputy was loaded in a patrol vehicle and transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center and was airlifted to a trauma center.

Around 4:45 a.m., a suspect, Michael A. Walthall, Jr. 36, of Pennsylvania, was taken into custody on Sir Lane. Deputies are still attempting to locate a second suspect, a black male wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

The deputy is currently undergoing surgery. Their identity is being withheld at this time.

On Facebook, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked for the community to keep the SCSO in their thoughts and prayers.

Resources from the NC State Highway Patrol, Clinton Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigation, Bladen and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Sampson County Emergency Services responded and assisted in the manhunt.