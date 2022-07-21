DOBBINS HEIGHTS — There will be a community event in Dobbins Heights from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

New Alpha Community Development Corp. is hosting the event at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Road as part of the Justice First Tour 2022. NACDC places an emphasis on community economic development, and the Justice First Tour 2022 is a multi-city event that aims to inspire a more unified community.

There will be free food, music and entertainment at the event.