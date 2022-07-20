ROCKINGHAM — Dennis Quick has been named the interim superintendent of Richmond County Schools.

Current superintendent, Dr. Jeff Maples, announced his retirement last month. It becomes effective July 31.

Quick has 39 years of experience in education, serving in Guilford County, Lexington City, Alamance-Burlington and Richmond County School systems.

In 2008, Quick became assistant principal at Richmond Senior High School. Quick became assistant principal a few years later at the Ninth Grade Academy, and became principal the following year. In 2013, he was promoted to the executive director for auxiliary services of Richmond County. Three years ago, he was appointed associate superintendent.

Quick, a Dobbins Heights native, retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

“I perfectly believe that Richmond County is a great place for young people to grow up,” Quick said in an interview last June. “There’s so many good values that kids gain in Richmond County.”

Quick will be sworn in on Aug. 1 at 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story.