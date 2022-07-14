POLKTON — A local CrossFit trainer with 38 years of personal training will be hosting classes in Polkton until the end of the month.

“I find myself really wanting to see people get better and stay healthy,” said Kevin Patterson, who has a background in football, body building and as a professional wrestler in the WCW and NWA Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.

CrossFit is a fitness regimen that involves varied movements with high intensity. Patterson has been putting on classes since July 6.

“We will be doing all types of exercises,” Patterson said, adding that all skill levels, from novice to advanced, are welcome.

A Charlotte-native, Patterson has family in the town of Morven. Following a rehabilitation program he underwent in Greensboro for various illnesses, Patterson said he wants to provide a positive outlet for people.

“Focus, dedication and the commitment that they want to do improve themselves,” Patterson said is all that is required of a participant. “Keep your mind focused on positive things and what you can control in your own life. I just want to give back because God’s been good to me.”

Two classes will be taking place each Monday to Friday at Mayors Park by the tracks. One will start at 6:00 p.m. each day for an hour, and will immediately be followed by the next class. The final session will take place on July 28.

