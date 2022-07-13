ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with illegal drug activity involving heroin.

James Antwan Nicholson, 34, of Rockingham, is charged with conspiring to sell and deliver heroin and methamphetamine, selling and delivering a Sch. I and II substance, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

RCSO’s Community Impact Team was investigating complaints of illegal drug activity in the area of Dockery Road in Rockingham. During the investigation, Nicholson was deemed a suspect.

Investigators arranged to purchase illegal narcotics from Nicholson and Nicholson delivered the heroin and meth.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Nicholson has previous convictions for selling Sch. II substances, larceny and illegally possessing a firearm.

Nicholson was placed into the Richmond County Jail under a $115,00 secure bond.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.