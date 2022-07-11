ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has recovered over $32,000 of jewelry following a robbery at Ayers Jewelry on Rockingham Road on Sunday.

Dale Louie Bennett II, 24, of Tallahassee Florida, and Jonathan Morgan Flowers, 23, of Hollywood Florida are both charged with felony counts each of breaking and entering, larceny, felony flee to elude arrest and possession of burglary tools.

At 3:45am, officers responded to an alarm activation at Ayers Jewelry.

When officers arrived they observed a vehicle in front of the jewelry store and observed a subject run from the jewelry store and get into the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver exited the vehicle and ran on foot. The driver was immediately apprehended and one other subject in the vehicle was arrested, according to a press release.

Chief Gillenwater recognized the officers speedy response, as well as the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Hamlet Police Department for their assistance.

Both suspects were processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond. They’re scheduled to appear in District Court on July 28.