Our Daily Bread Food Ministry in Rockingham is one of 30 crisis assistance agencies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida that is successfully participating in a Duke Energy philanthropy program aimed at supporting agency operations by reducing costs and offering supporting services.

To implement the program, Duke Energy collaborated with Restore Global, a worldwide organization that helps nonprofits maximize their impact.

Duke Energy’s $82,000 investment allowed Restore Global to provide direct benefits to help these organizations better serve customers.

Agencies can take advantage of their Access to Excess program, which sources equipment at free or reduced prices. Our Daily Bread and other participating organizations also received one-on-one management consulting and operational performance review to promote efficiency and effectiveness.

“We are grateful to Duke Energy for including Our Daily Bread in this program. Contributions from churches and individuals have declined during the pandemic and the assistance from Restore Global will enable us to continue our mission of providing food and other needed products to families in these difficult times” said Gene McLaurin, Chair of the Board of Our Daily Bread Food Ministry.

The ongoing financial hardship many are facing has increased the number of families many crisis agencies serve each month. An important program goal was to make it easier for the agencies to focus on their clients by reducing the stress of limited resources.

“As Duke Energy looks for ways to assist our customers, we recognize that providing back-office assistance for crisis agencies or nonprofits like Our Daily Bread can make a big difference for not only the agency but the clients they serve,” said David McNeill, Duke Energy District Manager.