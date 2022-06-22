ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department is seeking two individuals who are wanted for attempted first degree murder and armed robbery.

Rylee Kelynn Morgan, 18, and Elijha Lamar Ellerbe, 19, are both charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, discharging a weapon within city limits and into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Those with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

This is a developing story.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.