ROCKINGHAM — On Monday, June 20, 2022, Leak Street Cultural Center will be holding an event on their campus to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, which took place on June 19, 1865 when troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to free the remaining enslaved people in the United States.

Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday last year.

This year’s celebration, which is free to the public, will be the first of its kind in Richmond County.

The celebration will begin with a flag raising ceremony followed by a special Juneteenth Historical Presentation by the African-American Studies students under Arthur Gilliam at Richmond Senior High School. There will also be a historical display for viewing.

Other activities include bouncy houses for the kids, an entertainment stage, vendors, and food trucks. Health screenings will be provided by FirstHealth, along with presentations from the Cooperative Extension and registration with HeadStart.

Entertainment will include storytelling by Hannah Hasan, Spoken Word by Artist, Nick Courmon, Drum Circle and presentation by Thomasi McDonald. There will be a DJ through out the day and a concluding performance by the band The Expressions of TKS.

The Juneteenth Event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Leak Street Cultural Center is located at 1004 Leak Street in Rockingham. All are invited to attend.