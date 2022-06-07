June 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect damaging a victim’s sheetrock, valued at $200. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Adam Crenshaw.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Stanback Lane following a report of a suspect siphoning three gallons of gas, valued at $15, from a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:57 p.m., deputies responded to the Quik Chek on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect possessing a stolen motor vehicle. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Matthew Alley.

ELLERBE — At 1:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fourth Street following a report of a suspect firing a gun at victims. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Daniel Buford McFayden.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US HWY 1 following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 11:31 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cardinal Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s building and stealing two Yamaha dirt bikes, valued at $1,700, and a black two-seater go kart, valued at $200. The case is active.

June 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:48 a.m., deputies responded to an industrial site on Substation Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing eight temporary fence panels, valued at $250. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rummage Packhouse Road following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and stealing a Motorola two ray radio, valued at $50.The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:01 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Spring Drive Extension following a report of a suspect opening bank accounts in a victim’s name. The case is active.

ROCKINHGAM — At 6:13 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marigold Street following a report of six stolen solar pathway lights, valued at $1.50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.