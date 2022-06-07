ROCKINGHAM — A jury in Richmond County Superior Court returned a guilty verdict against a man for two counts of incest and rape against three minors under the age of 16.

Robert Brandon Hoffman is charged with two counts each of incest and rape, and one count each of an attempted sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.

The trial has been ongoing since May 23. Assistant District Attorneys Alex Harris and Michael Van Buren tried the case.

Lieutenant Mitchell Watson with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with the aid of the Richmond County Department of Social Services and the Treehouse Child Advocacy Center in Monroe, NC.

“My office will continue to work tirelessly to achieve justice for children,” said District Attorney Reece Saunders in a press release. “We thank the citizens of Richmond County for their jury service.”

The Honorable Stephan R. Futrell presided over the case and sentenced Hoffman to a minimum of 550 months and a maximum of 780 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.