May 19

ELLERBE — At 11:17 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pine Cone Circle following a report of a suspect entering a residence and stealing a water heater, valued at $250, copper wiring, valued at $1,000, and damaging the ceiling and walls, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Arthur Circle following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s Honda Accord, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:53 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of a suspect stealing a medium-sized propane grill, valued at $250, a SKIL saw, valued at $100, and a Black and Decker drill, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lakeview Trail following a report of a suspect attempting to pry open a victim’s window frame and door. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:28 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lonnie Lane following a report of a suspect borrowing a victim’s Nissan truck, valued at $2,500, not returning it, and stealing the catalytic converter, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

May 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:29 p.m., deputies responded to Safie Third Street following a report of a suspect striking a victim’s truck with a jack handle and causing $500 in damage to a rear quarter panel. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:58 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect removing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,200, from a truck. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:18 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lakeview Terrace following a report of a suspect stealing two boxes of ammunition, valued at $80. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:42 p.m., deputies responded to Scott Lane following a report of unauthorized credit card usage of $508.67. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Flowers Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 9:53 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on North Grace Chapel Road following a report of an unknown person stealing a red Craftsman riding lawn mower, valued at $950, from a back yard. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:17 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake View Terrace following a report of a suspect removing a screen valued at $40, from an outside window. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 21

HAMLET — At 9:24 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pear Drive following a report of a landlord entering a residence without notice or service of eviction and damaging a padlock, valued at $15. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 22

HAMLET — At 2:54 p.m., deputies responded to US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect entering Compassionate Counseling Services LLC and stealing a black Ford van, valued at $20,000, seven vehicle keys valued at $520, and damaging a metal gate, valued at $600, and a key drop box, valued at $300. The case is active.

May 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Hamer Mill Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s residence and stealing a blue sapphire diamond ring, valued at $1,000, a purple amethyst ring, valued at $600, a silver 17-inch Hewlett Packard laptop, valued at $800, a silver 15 inch Dell laptop, valued at $500, and a grey and black airsoft pistol, valued at $25. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loren Circle following a report of a suspect breaking into a trailer. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 7:09 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Holly Hill Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s Glock semi-automatic handgun, valued at $600. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to Sharon Road following a report of a suspect stealing $85 in cash and a Figaro Sterling silver necklace, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 9:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ware Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s purse, valued at $30, with $40 inside. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 24

HAMLET — At 5:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of a suspect being inside the residence without permission. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jessica Chavis.

ELLERBE — At 3:07 p.m., deputies responded to the woods along Capel Mill Road following a report of a suspect stealing a 12” cattle gate, valued at $250. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bennett Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing six red fenced gate panels, valued at $200. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 6:49 p.m., deputies responded to a John Deere Road following a report of a suspect stealing four red fenced gate panels, valued at $200, and one green fenced gate panel, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:22 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mt. Olive Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Spring Street following a report of an unknown person stealing a driver’s license. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:37 p.m., deputies responded to Zion Church Road following a report of a suspect illegally parking and possessing 12 grams marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trevor Kenan Moss.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:24 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ellerbe Grove Church Road following a report of an unknown person stealing a water heater, valued at $800, and copper wire and plumbing, valued at $3,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:53 a.m., deputies responded to a farm on Holly Grove Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing a wooden fence post, valued at $15. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ellerbe Grove Church Road following a report of a suspect taking a Brower reciprocating saw, valued at $84.99, two Hart reciprocating saws, valued at $64, and a Hart flashlight, valued at $40. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo First Avenue following a report of a suspect opening an account in a victim’s name. The case is active.

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 11:22 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Lane following a report of financial identity theft. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 11:05 a.m., deputies responded to Compassionate Counseling Services LLC following a report of a suspect stealing three catalytic converters, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:36 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Seventh Avenue following a report of a suspect removing an AC unit, valued at $3,000, from a window. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:49 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hickory Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s table, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:55 p.m., deputies responded to Central Avenue following a report of a suspect illegally possessing a firearm and an outstanding warrant for child support. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Cleo Jerome Wall.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:13 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of an unknown substance starting a fire on a dryer. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

