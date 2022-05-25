ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals for the murder of Tyree Lamar Hairston.

Amir Nassim Smith, 20, of Rockingham, and Hyshawn Brentez Goodwin, 22, of Rockingham have been charged with one felony count each of murder, discharge of a weapon into occupied property, and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property. Goodwin was additionally charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm from an enclosure.

On Monday, May 16, the shooting took place in the Little Philadelphia Community. It caused neighboring schools Richmond Senior High and Washington Street Elementary to shelter-in-place.

Both suspects were arrested this This Tuesday, May 24, and placed into the Richmond County Jail with no bond.

“I’d like to thank my investigators for working day and night on this case to help bring justice for Tyree and to help his family with the healing process,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a press release. “I’d also like to thank the Rockingham Police Department and the N.C. SBI for their coordinated efforts with this case. The community has helped support the investigation and these are the results we get when everyone works together, it sends a message that we will not stand for this violence in our community.”

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in District Court on June 2.