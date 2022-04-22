HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with trafficking methamphetamines.

Michael Octavis “Mike-Mike” Smith, 34, of Earle Franklin Drive in Hamlet, is charged with two felony counts each of possession of a firearm by a felon; one felony count each of felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, trafficking methamphetamines, possessing a Sch. II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property.

On April 22, RCSO worked in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wadesboro Police Department to arrest the suspect. It was a multi-year investigation by the agencies.

According to a press release, Smith was driving a Dodge Journey at high rates of speed leaving the roadway of Hatcher Road and Battley Dairy Road. He struck a small pine tree and came to rest after an impact with a metal gate.

After a short chase, Smith was apprehended without further incident.

Deputies located US currency, a .40 caliber handgun, a .9MM sub gun with a folding stock and 455 grams of methamphetamines.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also cited Smith with additional traffic violations.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Smith has previous convictions for crimes against nature and illegal firearm possession.

Smith was processed into Richmond County Jail and placed under a $510,000 secure bond.

