HAMLET — The City of Hamlet is moving forward with its traditional Fourth of July fireworks show this summer for the first time since 2019.

The city made the announcement officially on Tuesday with a post stating that the event would be returning along with live music, food trucks, a chance for kids to play in the water courtesy of the fire department, and more, beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Independence Day.

Hamlet made significant cuts going into the 2020-2021 fiscal year following the Board of Commissioners’ vote to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, a decision made to address the county’s financial management issues that had been repeatedly flagged by the state and one which shifted a large portion of the total sales tax revenue Richmond County’s local governments receive from the state away from the municipalities and to the county government.

One of those cuts was the funds for the annual fireworks show.

Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian said at their April 12 meeting that city staff were able to transfer unused money in the professional services budget to fund the roughly $6,000 cost of fireworks. Christian didn’t give specifics on what this professional services money was earmarked for originally, saying only that this line item is a “broad category” that “captures a lot of things.”

“We encourage folks to come out, set up … have a good time and bring that tradition back to Hamlet,” Christian said.

The 2019 fireworks show in Hamlet went off in style, but not before it was put in some jeopardy by a different set of factors: inclement weather and a planned fireworks show at the Rockingham Speedway, which was later canceled. The turnout was much lower than in previous years.

This year’s fireworks output will be the same amount as previous years, according to Christian.

Following the county’s change to ad valorem, the councils of Hamlet, Rockingham, Dobbins Heights and Ellerbe voted to raise their tax rates by $0.10 each in spring 2020 to help balance their budgets — along with other spending cuts and financial moves — while Hoffman refrained and Norman is unable to tax its residents, though all six signed resolutions asking the county to reverse its decision to no avail.

Going into the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the county and municipalities reached an agreement under which the county would distribute $728,910 across the six municipalities for the previous fiscal year and for the ‘21-‘22 fiscal year. In exchange, Rockingham and Hamlet dropped a lawsuit which alleged that the county had violated a 2015 contract stating that these cities would not be asked to cover expenses at the new 9-1-1 Center and that the change to ad valorem was, in effect, an attempt by the county to obtain that money by force.

With this money from the county, added tax revenue from their higher tax rates, and COVID-19 relief funds, the municipalities have been able to stabilize their budgets and address some areas of need. Still, some municipal leaders have asked for long-term assurance the county will continue to allocate these funds, and others are still pushing for a return to a per capita sales tax distribution method, which would give the municipalities a larger share of the total sales tax revenue allocation from the state.

The county has committed to providing the same level of funds to the municipalities again for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

