ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department Narcotics Unit and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office partnered to execute a search warrant on a residence in Cauthen Drive on Thursday.

Three individuals, Tashaad Ahamad Rhodes, Harding Mikel Rice and Jazzmin Lorraine Cann were charged with various drug charges. The search located 35.5 grams of crack cocaine and a stolen firearm.

Rhodes is charged with two felony counts each of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; one felony count each of trafficking cocaine, possession of a Schedule II substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of a stolen firearm by a felon; and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rice is charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon; and one misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia.

Cann is charged with one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, along with outstanding warrants from a prior incident.

Rhodes was processed into the Richmond County Jail and placed under a $150,000 secure bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on May 5. Rice was placed under a $5,000 bond and also scheduled to appear on that same date.