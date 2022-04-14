“You are the ones that put in the work to make that happen,” Chief Harold Isler said to his staff about their achievement. “It took us all to do it.”

ROCKINGHAM — North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshall Mike Causey announced that the Rockingham Fire Department achieved an ISO grade of 2.

The lower the ISO rating, the better protected the people are in a specific fire district, Causey explained. About eight years ago, Rockingham was at a 62% point value, and increased to 75% in 2017, which earned the department a bump from class 4 to class 3. An ISO grade of 2 indicates at least an 80% point value.

“All across North Carolina, there’s only 1,215 fire departments,” Causey said. “You are now one out of sixty in North Carolina that is at this high level. That is a huge honor, not only for Rockingham, but for Richmond County and the surrounding area.”

Causey added that this rating helps with economic development and the ability to recruit new businesses to the area.

“It’s a sign that this is a safe place to live,” Causey said. “It encourages more people to move to this fire district.”

Fire Chief Harold Isler said the wait for this announcement was about 90 days, and that it was a sleepless night before the ceremony Thursday morning.

“You are the ones that put in the work to make that happen,” Isler said to his staff about their achievement. “It took us all to do it.”

The new rating becomes effective on July 1, 2022.

“These ISO safety rating inspections are very important,” Causey said. “As I travel across the state, a lot of people, Chief, don’t realize the importance of the fire department’s class rating and what people pay for homeowner’s insurance in that fire district.”

“Chief Isler is thorough,” said Mayor John Hutchinson. “We’re very proud of his work, we’re very proud of the firefighters in our community. They do a phenomenal job. We look at the save rate every year, we look at the training hours every year, and this crowd is on point.”

In his closing remarks, Isler thanked the support of City Council members and the tireless work of his firefighters.

“The challenge was getting there, we got there, and now we got to do the same work to maintain it,” Isler said. “You want to keep it there. We still have room for improvement. Y’all put in the blood, sweat and tears and I’m proud of each and everyone one of you as your fire chief.”

