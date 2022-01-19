Roberts takes over as president of Rockingham Downtown Corporation

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Downtown Corporation held its first meeting of the year Wednesday night, officially welcoming their new president.

Mayor John Hutchinson, president of the RDC, stepped down from his role. Robin Roberts, president of the VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary and a manager of Hudson Brother’s Deli, assumed the role of president.

Moving forward, they will be meeting the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Robinette Building. All downtown businesses are invited to attend.

Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Planning for Richmond Community College, shared a few upcoming events taking place in January.

On Jan. 20, there will be a Career Vision Board Workshop on their Scotland Campus from 11:00 a.m. to 1:oo p.m. There will be two Test Anxiety Workshops — one at the Hamlet Campus on Jan. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and at the Scotland Campus on Jan. 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Getdown, which brings classic car enthusiasts and food trucks to downtown Rockingham, will be returning to downtown Rockingham in April, May and June of this year.

Finally, Discovery Place Kids will be hosting a free, open day to the public on Feb. 26.