New boutique store Willow & Vine opens their doors

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Willow & Vine shares their space with Dreamworx Day Spa. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Powell and Howell agreed that showcasing other’s small business items at their store was important. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Two Wadesboro women opened the doors to their new Rockingham boutique store, Willow & Vine, Saturday morning.

Owners Brittany Powell and Hailey Howell opened their first store in Wadesboro in October of 2020. They’re two best friends who were introduced to each other by their husbands.

Willow & Vine, which is named after each of their oldest daughter’s birth trees, started off as a venture to sell children’s clothing. They now sell women’s apparel as well.

“We were spending an obscene amount of money on a children’s website ordering our kids clothes,” Powell said. “I called Hailey and said, ‘We can do this.’”

Powell and Howell, a nurse and social worker respectively, started selling clothes out of each other’s homes right during the start of the pandemic. As they experienced shipping delays, the owners agreed it was a little crazy, but still successful.

“It brought our community together when it needed it,” Powell said, citing the closure of the Anson Walmart right around the start of their business.

Now, Willow & Vine is a full-time job for the two best friends. Their Wadesboro location has also started offering men’s clothing. Powell also added that their store strives to showcase body positivity and inclusivity.

The Rockingham Willow & Vine location shares their store with Dreamworx Day Spa. At the grand opening Saturday morning, the two best friends also displayed some items from other small business owners.

“We thought Rockingham was an awesome opportunity for growth,” Powell said. “We can’t wait to serve this community.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]