County reports two COVID-19-related deaths Thursday

The Richmond County Health Department reported the 162nd and 163rd COVID-19-related deaths of a Richmond County resident on Tuesday, making now four since the new year.

A breakdown of the deaths show: 24 African American females, 27 African American males; 3 “other race” females; 1 “other race” male; 2 Hispanic females; 3 Hispanic males; 2 American Indian males; 53 Caucasian females and 48 Caucasian males. One hundred and twenty-nine of the deceased have died in a hospital, 25 have died in another healthcare facility, and 7 have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting.

Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Ranges

• 20-39: 5

• 40-49: 10

• 50-59: 26

• 60-69: 43

• 70-79: 41

• 80 & up: 38

The deceased were both Caucasian women, one in the 40-49 age range, the other in the 70-79 range.

The Health Department is offering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. No appointment is needed.

The county is providing testing behind the Health Department building at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and at the Cole Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.