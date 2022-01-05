FirstHealth names Christy Land president of Southern Region, administrator of Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth of the Carolinas has announced that longtime Richmond County resident Christy Land, MSN, R.N., has been named president, southern region and administrator of MRH-Richmond.

“FirstHealth’s leadership team and the MRH-Richmond search committee interviewed several candidates, and Christy’s commitment to MRH-Richmond and the community was paramount in her selection,” said Jonathan Davis, MPH, chief operating officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “We are proud of Christy’s many successes at MRH-Richmond over the years and look forward to her continued contributions in her new role.”

Land has more than 24 years of health care experience and has served in a number of leadership and nursing roles throughout her career.

She currently serves as administrative director, clinical performance at MRH-Richmond. In this role, Land has responsibility for quality, patient safety, emergency management and discharge planning.

Land has several years of experience in critical care, emergency room and cardiac cath lab nursing, and she served as clinical director of the intensive care unit at MRH-Richmond for almost five years before being promoted to director, clinical performance.

Christy earned her associate degree in nursing from Richmond Community College and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree in nursing with a concentration in executive nursing administration from the University of South Alabama.

Christy serves on the board for the Richmond County Partnership for Children and the Richmond County Local Emergency Planning Committee. She also volunteers with the Richmond County United Way, Richmond Community College, and Rockingham Parks and Recreation.

A native of South Carolina, Land has lived in Richmond County for 24 years. She and her husband Bryan have two children. Land’s first day in her new role will be Feb. 21, 2022.