Rockingham Crime Report: Dec. 28

Dec. 23

ROCKINGHAM —At 10:21 a.m., police responded to a construction site on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect entering a building and stealing insulation, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

Dec. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a Walmart following a report of a suspect concealing $170 in MLB cards, a plaid dress, valued at $17, two shirts, valued at $21, leggings, valued at $12, and 17 Slim Jims, valued at $42. The Rockingham Police Department charged Ronald Eugene Chavis.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:13 p.m., police responded to Williamsburg Drive following a report of a suspect making an account in the victim’s name. The case is active.

Dec. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:21 p.m., police responded to a residence on Dogwood Lane following a report of a stolen vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:31 p.m., police responded to Hibbett Sports following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a wallet with a name written on it, valued at$160, and various identification cards. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:16 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of a suspect striking a victim in the face. The Rockingham Police Department charged Aaron Dean Ladd.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect kicking in a door, valued at $300, and damaging a 42 inch Element TV, valued at $300, a mirror, valued at $12, and a microwave, valued at $50. The case is active.

Dec. 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:49 a.m., police responded to a department store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using $986.96 on a stolen EBT card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:53 p.m., police responded to Jimmy’s Auto Sales on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle. The Rockingham Police Department charged Ronald Cottrell.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:06 p.m., police responded to a gas station on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing $1,085 from a victim’s bank account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:07 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect entering a residence and assaulting a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:30 a.m., police responded to a Refuel Store on following a report of a counterfeit $100 bill. The case is inactive.

Dec. 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:46 a.m., police responded to a residence on Crescent Drive following a report of a suspect taking a Nissan Versa, valued at $2,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:29 a.m., police responded to the Speedway gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing two 12-packs of Michelob Ultra, valued at $21.99. The case is inactive.

