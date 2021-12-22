Sheriff’s Office spreads Christmas cheer

ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office spread some holiday cheer Wednesday afternoon in Ellerbe.

With Santa Claus in tow, gifts were distributed to children who lined the streets for the first-ever Town of Ellerbe Toy Parade.

“It was so good for the community,” said Nikki Green. “It’s just a little joy.”

The parade departed from Sunset Street at 1 p.m., and traveled down Easterling Avenue, onto Railroad Street, Church Street and Crawford Road before ending at Parsons Field. Many children were a little hesitant before approaching Santa Claus on his camouflaged four-wheeler adorned with holly, but all it took was a beckoning wave of the hand before children swarmed his southern sleigh.

“It was pretty cool and great for the kids,” said Jennifer Wright.

Right next to Wright were Aaron Zerra, who got some Halo action figures, Denali Zerra, who got a Play-Doh set, and Levi Wright.

Smiles were planted on parents and children alike as they departed back to their vehicles.

“It’s just awesome,” said Ronda Crouch. “It was a beautiful day. Just enjoy and embrace the moment. At the end of the day, God is still good.”

