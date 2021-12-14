Sheriff’s Office seeks donations to Kentucky tornado victims

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting items to donate to the victims of the recent tornados in Kentucky.

Bottled water, canned goods, diapers and hand sanitizer are the items that will be accepted.

Drop-off locations include:

• Champion Ford gravel lot: Friday – 1:oo p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• East Rockingham Fire Department: Friday – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Rockingham Fire Department: Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Cordova Fire Department: Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.