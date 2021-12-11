Polar Express to return to Rockingham Dec. 20

The Grinch and Cindy Lou teamed up to welcome passengers on the Polar Express in 2020. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Will Wright as the Conductor punches a child’s ticket to get hot chocolate and other treats on the Polar Express in 2020. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Related Articles Former Richmond County teacher celebrating 100th birthday

ROCKINGHAM — The Polar Express will return to Downtown Rockingham this December.

The pandemic forced Will Wright, the Conductor of the Express, to reimagine what a winter wonderland could look like. Thus, this drive-thru event was born.

Carolers, elves, the Grinch and more lined the sidewalks of downtown Rockingham to give some positivity and optimism at the conclusion of a difficult year. Hundreds of cars were decorated like a fleet of Santa’s sleighs, while the jolly man himself was checking some Christmas wish lists outside of the Richmond Community Theatre.

“All the businesses want to be able to give back to the community,” Wright said. “The reason we’re doing it again is because we had such great participation. We hope to see that participation again, if not more.”

Last year, Hillside Florist, Coldwell Banker, the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, Pattan’s Downtown Grille, Remax and others partnered on the event. Wright said that there will be more businesses and vendors this year, and hopefully, a cookie truck serving freshly-baked cookies. Santa Clause and other beloved Christmas characters will be joining in on the fun.

Volunteers spent about four weeks preparing for the event last year. Overall, about 2,000 people attended the event.

Wright noted that traffic was an issue last year, but they’re working to address it. An updated route and any new information about the event will be posted to this year’s Facebook page for the event. Local agencies have already volunteered to help streamline traffic flow and Wright said that no participants will have to turn away from the festivities.

The 2021 Polar Express will pass through town from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]