School Board to meet Tuesday morning

Related Articles
- Positive COVID-19 cases trending downward for students, staff
- School board hears proposals for construction projects; to be paid for with federal funds
- School board discusses proper handling of federal funds
- Anson school board member splitting time between NC and Mississippi
- Summer school classes to begin this month
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Education will hold their monthly meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at East Rockingham Elementary School.
To view the full agenda packet, visit their website by clicking here. The business items for the meeting are as follows:
• ITEM NO. 8.01 — Inspiring Excellence Awards (Amy Roller, Cassie Patrick Tyler, Tim Watkins) from East Rockingham Elementary School — Jasmine Hager
• ITEM NO. 8.02 — Christmas Card Winners — Jasmine Hager
• ITEM NO. 8.03 — RSHS Diamond Crew — Jim Butler
• ITEM NO. 8.04 — COVID Updates — Cheryl Speight (Richmond County Health Department)
• ITEM NO. 8.05 — Board Members’ Reports
• ITEM NO. 8.06 — Superintendent’s Report
• ITEM NO. 8.07 — Surplus Items — Dr. Jeff Maples
• ITEM NO. 8.08 — Policies for Approval — Dr. Amber Watkins
• ITEM NO. 8.09 — Policies for Review — Dr. Amber Watkins
• ITEM NO. 8.10 — Closed Session
• ITEM NO. 8.11 — Field Trips — Dr. Julian Carter
• ITEM NO. 8.12 — Personnel Report — Dr. Julian Carter
• ITEM NO. 8.13 — Adjournment
To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.