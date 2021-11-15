Rockingham drops weekly COVID test requirement for staff

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham has dropped its requirement for all unvaccinated city employees to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Currently, 82% of city employees are vaccinated. Most of the eligible employees have already completed their booster shot, according to City Manager Monty Crump.

“The city still continues to encourage getting the COVID-19 vaccine and the city still has all workplace protocols in place in the event a workplace exposure or case arises, and to aid in the prevention of COVID-19,” Crump said in an email.

According to the CDC, 50.8% of Richmond County’s total population has at least one dose, and 43.2% are fully vaccinated. Of those 12 years of age and older, 59.8% have at least one dose and 50.9% are fully vaccinated. Crump said the testing requirement, which was in place as an alternative to getting vaccinated, was no longer necessary due to the high vaccination rate and declining number of positive cases in the community.

There has been 4% positivity rate from Nov. 7 – Nov. 14, and an 11% drop in tests performed over that same time period compared to the previous 7 days, according to CDC data for Richmond County.

The city recommended that staff get vaccinated by Oct. 15, and Crump said that policy was going to be re-assessed on Nov. 15. About 94 employees received a bonus check for receiving the vaccine in October.

“I am so very proud of how our employees responded to the call to get vaccinated,” Crump said. “That high of a vaccination rate allowed for the continuation of city services without paying heavy amounts of overtime and /or overworking existing employees who had to fill in for effected 24 hour shifts.”

Crump added that many of their departments are already at a 100% vaccination rate. In October, Crump said that from an operational standpoint, the City was able to work more effectively as a more-vaccinated staff.

