Wienermobile to be in county through Saturday

The Wienermobile is an iconic oddity on the road. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Wienermobile is an iconic oddity on the road. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Ketchup and mustard hold hands in this chalk drawing in the parking lot of Discovery Place Kids. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Ethan Glidewell as a mustard bottle. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Oscar Meyer gave out stickers for those who witnessed the Wienermobile. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A pair of children board the Wienermobile. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Wienermobile is an iconic oddity on the road. The interior of the Wienermobile. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal In the back row from left: Addison Glidewell, Ethan Glidewell, and Sophia Glidewell; and in the front row: Marie Poland and Diane Poland on the Wienermobile. Diane took her family to see the iconic car on her lunch break. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — There was a rare sight in downtown Rockingham on Thursday: the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile.

The famous hot dog-shaped vehicle stopped by Discovery Place Kids – Rockingham for a “meat and greet,” allowing families to take pictures dressed up as condiments, measure their height in hot dogs, go inside the Wienermobile, and ask any questions they had of the “hot-doggers,” as the drivers are known.

“This is the coolest thing since bread!” said 10-year-old Ethan Glidewell as he marveled at the giant hot dog. He was there with his sisters, Sophia, 9, and Addison, 6, and their aunt Diane Poland and their grandmother Marie Poland. Diane took them out to see the Wienermobile on her lunch break on Thursday.

The Wienermobile stopped in the Walmart parking lot on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday will be at the Motorfest at Thunder Alley Car Show at the Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex located at 2152 N U.S. Hwy 1 in Rockingham.

Niki “Nicoleslaw” Sasiela and Ally “At the Grill Ally” Friend are the hotdoggers for the southeastern region. Sasiela said that driving the Wienermobile turns heads everywhere they go.

“All eyes are on us at all times,” she said, adding that people are always honking, waving and taking pictures.

Sasiela said that the most common question they get is whether she and Friend sleep in the Wienermobile — they don’t. The inside is essentially a van with comfy seats and a lot of leg room.

“It’s not a weenie-bago,” Sasiela said, using one of the many hot dog puns they have at the ready.

Sasiela and Friend both became hotdoggers right out of college. Anyone interested in becoming a hotdogger can visit https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile. Applications open in January. Friend was able to take the Wienermobile through her hometown recently.

“By June you could be a hotdogger hitting the hot dog highway,” Sasiela said.