Rep. Moss to seek reelection to NC House in 2022

ROCKINGHAM — Rep. Ben Moss will seek reelection for a second term representing what is now District 52 in 2022, the Rockingham-native announced Thursday.

Moss currently represents District 66, which includes all of Richmond and Montgomery counties, and an eastern portion of Stanly County. But starting in 2022, his district will become District 52, which includes all of Richmond County and a southeastern portion of Moore County. This new district map was approved by the state legislature last week, though lawsuits are expected to challenge this layout which will remain in place for the next decade.

The highest vote-getter in the 2018 county commissioner race, Moss channelled that popularity into his race for state office in 2020, defeating long-time judge and newly-appointed state representative Scott Brewer. That year, Moss also defeated Republican Joey Davis in the primary.

The filing period for the state races opens on Dec. 6 and closes on Dec. 17. Moss decided to run for reelection after close consultation with his family.

“After several weeks of fervent prayer and consideration with my family, I’m humbled to announce that we are running for re-election to continue serving the people of District 52 in the NC House,” Moss said in his announcement. “The people of our community deserve a strong conservative voice who will fight for their freedom, defend their rights, and honor our shared values. That is what we’ve done in our first term, and we look forward to extending our reach, delivering on our Republican principles to the people of Moore County.”

Since his election to the North Carolina House, the first Republican to represent Richmond County, Moss has been appointed to serve as Vice Chair of the Transportation and Local Government committees. He is also a member of the Appropriations, Appropriations – Transportation and Commerce committees.

In his young tenure, Moss has co-sponsored legislation to prohibit Governor Roy Cooper from mandating vaccines, opposed what he calls “Critical Race Theory indoctrination” in the public schools, and repealed Jim Crow-era requirements on purchasing handguns.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of our friends and supporters in southern Moore County for reaching out with their encouragement to run for re-election,” Moss said. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to receive the trust and confidence of our neighbors and to serve as their voice in Raleigh, and we look forward to continuing to improve The Sandhills through our support of public safety, infrastructure enhancements, economic development, and quality education, free from ‘woke’ indoctrination. We still have legislative business to accomplish ahead of the next election, and I will continue to fight for our values and for the people of our district.”