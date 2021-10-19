IHOP may take over former Fatz Café location

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — An IHOP location could be coming to Richmond County.

An IHOP corporate guest relations staff member who asked not to be named confirmed that a potential new location is under construction in Rockingham. It would take the place of the former Fatz Café near the Walmart off of East Broad Avenue. Fatz ceased operations early on in the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

City Manager Monty Crump said that IHOP has submitted plans for the project to the city.

“We have received a set of plans for review,” Crump said. “At this point, they haven’t applied for a permit. That’s not uncommon. Sometimes it materializes, sometimes it doesn’t. “

Crump added that if the IHOP restaurant project comes to fruition, it’s in a great location and it would be a sign of positivity for businesses in Richmond County.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]