Murder suspect surrenders to Sheriff’s Office

ROCKINGHAM — The suspect in the Oct. 2 shooting on Earle Franklin Drive surrendered to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Erik Lewis Short, 30, has been charged with one felony count each of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Short at 12:48 a.m. Thursday. He was wanted in connection to a shooting on Earle Franklin Drive at 3 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2. Short allegedly shot two men in the incident: Jewarren Shamont Rush, 29, and Brynton Tyquan Jamil Jones, 31, both of Rockingham. They were treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond.

Jones was treated and released, while Rush succumbed to his injuries, according to Sheriff Mark Gulledge.

Investigators said that Short fled the scene at the 300 block of Earle Franklin Drive. Short has been placed in the Richmond County Jail without a bond.

