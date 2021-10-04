Murder suspect arrested two months after shooting

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rockingham man suspected of being involved with a shooting in late July.

Larry Donald Williams III, 21, of Rockingham, has been charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, and failure to appear for both misdemeanor and felony charges.

On July 24, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 report of shots fired at Arthur Circle in Rockingham. Kristopher Antonio McNeil was located in the front yard of a residence with eight gunshot wounds to his torso, nine to his right leg, one in his left arm and one in his right arm.

Williams was wanted by authorities after the shooting.

Devon Ma’Quan Douglas, 21, also of Rockingham, has been in police custody since July 26 for his involvement in the shooting. He’s charged one with felony count each of attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle.

Douglas is scheduled to appear in District court on Oct. 7. He’s currently placed under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

An adult and a child were in a building that had bullet holes in its exterior resulting from the shooting. The victim was expected to survive after the shooting; his current status is unknown.

Williams has been placed into Richmond County Jail under a $550,100 secured bond. He’s scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Oct. 28.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]