Suspect sought in deadly shooting

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Earle Franklin Drive early Saturday morning.

Erik Lewis Short, 30, of Rockingham is wanted for murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. Investigators say that he fled the scene at the 300 block of Earle Franklin Drive in a white Dodge Durango SUV, and may also be in a green Ford Crown Victoria.

Names of the victims are being withheld until the families can be notified. One man is dead, while another has been treated and released as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454. They warn that Short is armed and dangerous and that if anyone locates him they should not approach. Instead, contact law enforcement.

Short is described as a black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds who has dreadlocks.