Tesla charging station coming to Richmond Plaza

Photo courtesy of C.F. Smith Property Group

Richmond Plaza will soon have a Tesla Supercharging station at the location pictured, C.F. Smith Property Group announced this week. Telsa CEO Elon Musk has said that the company aims to open their chargers to all electric cars by the end of this year. C.F. Smith hopes that the charging station will attract shoppers from high income areas to stop in and shop while they charge. Construction is ongoing and should be completed within a “couple of months,” the company said.