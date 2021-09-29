Man who skipped trial for sexual assault arrested in Ellerbe

ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrest a man wanted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office after he failed to return to court where he was on trial for sexual assault and other offenses.

Randy Lee Rinck, Sr., 61, had been out on bond and appeared in court for the beginning of his trial but did not return after the first day. He is facing one felony count each of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and first-degree forcible sexual offense. These offenses stem from and incident in February when the alleged victim called 9-1-1 and reported that Rinck had kept her at his house and assaulted her over the course of a weekend after she initially went to visit him, WCNC reported.

The LCSO alerted the RCSO that was potentially at a home on Pleasant Hill Church Road in Ellerbe. Investigators and deputies surrounded the home, which they confirmed he was inside of and had barricaded himself in a bedroom, according to the RCSO.

Rinck surrendered peacefully following negotiations with the RCSO’s Critical Incident Negotiations Team. He has since been transported back to Lincoln County.