Johnstone, Buczek top finishers at annual Hinson Lake Ultra Classic

ROCKINGHAM — More than 330 runners participated in the 15th annual Hinson Lake 24 Hour Ultra Classic this weekend.

Shannon Johnstone, 48, of Cary, and Kevin Buczek, 42, of Durham, were the top female and male finishers, respectively. Johnstone was also the top overall finisher, completing 106.73 miles (71 laps) in 23:47:03. Buczek was the second overall finisher with 102.22 miles (68 laps) in 23:23:40.

The race started at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and ran all day and all night until 8 a.m. Sunday morning. The race participants completed laps around the 1.5032-mile loop the circles Hinson Lake.

Racers traveled in from all around the region and camped out around the course and around the lake, but there were several local participants as well, including two from Ellerbe, nine from Hamlet and 11 from Rockingham.

The top local finisher was Chip Long, 51, of Rockingham, who finished fifth overall, completing 91.70 miles (61 laps) in 23:19:45. Chris Carpenter, 47, and Nina Carpenter, 42, both of Hamlet, were the next closest local finishers. They both completed 63.13 miles (42 laps) in 20:17.

Gnomes are a quirky, signature tradition of the Hinson Lake race, as participants place gnomes all around the lake and along the trail during the race.

The tradition was started in 2012 by participants Peter Asciutto and Gwen Lanning. The pair went to Walmart the night before that year’s race to pick up “provisions” for the Uwharrie Running Club’s camp site.

While looking for bug spray, they found some gnomes in the clearance section of the store.

“I said to Gwen, ‘wouldn’t it be cool to put a gnome out, then move him from time-to-time and see if runners would notice,” Asciutto said in a Facebook post.

After running a few laps, Asciutto said he placed a bobble-head gnome on the course and planned to move it a few laps later.

“By the time I made my next lap, the gnome either moved himself or another runner picked him up and moved him,” Asciutto said. “The gnome became a big hit as looking for the gnome helped with the mental monotony of running lap-after-lap. Over the years, word has spread amongst the gnome community that they are welcome and loved at Hinson Lake and more began to appear.”

The race had a charitable purpose as well. Participants donated pet supplies and pet food to be given to Richmond County Animal Advocates, a non-profit group who advocate on behalf of animals in Richmond County. Some racers also took donations for their personally selected charities based on how many miles they logged and completed.

