Rockin’ for Veterans returns next weekend

ROCKINGHAM — The Fifth Annual Rockin’ for Veterans will be held at the VFW Post 4203 on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

“We’re just looking forward to a big turnout since we didn’t get to have it last year,” said Robin Roberts, President of the VFW Auxiliary.

All the proceeds will be going toward care packages to deployed troops and local Veterans projects.

Typically, four bands play at the event. Roberts said more musicians wanted to get involved this year, so they have their largest lineup yet.

Avenue133 (Jeremy Robinson), The Safety Committee, Aftermath, Hardwired, The Ponder Project will be performing, with special appearances by Jonathan Robinson and Marina Sol (Cara Adheimy).

Barbecue will be served at the event.

For individuals who can’t attend the event, Roberts said they can still make a donation toward the VFW. If anybody knows of a veteran who needs assistance of any kind, Roberts said they contact anyone at their organization.

“We want to send a little bit of home to our troops that are deployed or overseas,” Roberts said.

