Over 100 people in schools test positive for COVID

School board to vote on masking rule each month, per new law

“I can’t imagine what numbers might look like if we didn’t have [universal masking] in place.” — Dr. Wendy Jordan, director of Student Services for RCS

HAMLET — According to the 2021-22 COVID tracker from the Richmond County Schools website, a total of 110 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year.

For the single day of Tuesday, Sept. 7, there were 30 positive student cases and four positive staff cases that were reported. Students accounted for 99 of those overall positive tests since Aug. 23 (the start of the traditional school year), while staff were the remaining eleven. Each school has at least one reported positive case.

Dr. Wendy Jordan, director of Student Services, said that 87 districts in the state of North Carolina require face coverings, as of Aug. 24. Many districts changed their official policy to require masks just before the beginning of the year, Jordan said.

“I can’t imagine what numbers might look like if we didn’t have that in place,” she said.

The numbers are updated hourly each day by Jordan. The white column indicates a daily total, while a pinkish column indicates an overall total for each school.

Interim Health Director Cheryl Speight contextualized the school data and provided the most up-to-date data for the whole county.

“It’s strongly recommended, that any county that has a high transmission rate, to wear a face covering if you are in an area where you can’t distance,” Speight said. “That’s every county in North Carolina now.”

Since Friday morning, there have been 109 new cases in Richmond County.

For individuals in the county aged 12-17, which would include middle and high school students, only 16% are fully vaccinated, which means they’re two weeks removed from a second dose of the vaccine.

Speight said that this Saturday at Richmond Senior High School, vaccines will be available for students. The clinic will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A legal guardian must attend the first clinic with the student.

Board re-approves mask implementation

Governor Roy Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 654 last week, which covers multiple areas of the school system’s ability to respond to the coronavirus.

Section 10 of the bill requires that all school districts vote at least once a month regarding the use of face coverings for students, employees and visitors.

After the data was presented, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples recommended that RCS continue the universal masking policy to the Richmond County Board of Education.

“We’re all committed to providing an in-person learning and work environment that is safe and reasonably comfortable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Maples said. “We recognize that the use of face coverings help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and limits the need for quarantine, which keeps our students in school. We all know how important that is.”

The Board approved the recommendation unanimously.

