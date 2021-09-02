Deadline for teachers to apply for Bright Ideas grant Sept. 15

WADESBORO – The deadline is quickly approaching for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from Pee Dee Electric through the Bright Ideas Education Grant Program. Educators with innovative ideas for integrated classroom projects must submit their application by September 15th. Interested teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.

Bright Ideas Education grants will be awarded to local educators for projects across all grade levels and subjects. Teachers at qualifying schools in Anson, Richmond, Scotland, and Stanly counties can apply for grants individually or as a team.

Pee Dee Electric is one of 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina offering Bright Ideas grants to local teachers. Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have awarded more than $13.7 million in Bright Ideas funding for nearly 12,992 projects supporting teachers and benefitting more than 2.7 million students.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. The Bright Ideas grant program is part of Pee Dee Electric’s ongoing commitment to community and education. To learn more about this program and other community outreach efforts, visit https://www.pdemc.com/community-involvement.