Fishers preparing for battle Saturday night

Ken Graham heads out in the water right before the event begins. Event Director Kevin Lambert said over 30 teams have signed up for the event. “The winning weight will be 60 plus, maybe 70,” Lambert said. “Ain’t nothing guaranteed in fishing.”

Tyler Hart came from Winston-Salem for the event. “I’ve been catfishing all my life,” Hart said. “I’ve been all over the world doing them. It’s peaceful and relaxing.”

Team Wicked departs onto the Pee Dee River right before the 7:00 kickoff. “Lots of coffee,” Lexi Ann said will get her through the event. “You just never know what you’re going to catch.” She drove from Pennsylvania for the event. “It’s like winning a million dollar lottery ticket,” she said about catching the big one.

