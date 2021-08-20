County partnering with DOT for fall litter sweep

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County will partner with the North Carolina Department of Transportation next month to provide a boost to their litter pick-up efforts following April’s Earth Day clean up.

DOT’s help is expected to “improve the efficiency” of the clean up, according to Bryan Leggett, assistant public works director. The fall clean up will last from Sept. 11 through Sept. 25 and the first week — from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18 — will be for all Richmond County volunteers.

“We are asking for all volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits, churches, municipalities, and community groups to help Richmond County be a better place to live,” said Leggett in a press release.

Volunteers will be provided with clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests. For supplies and sign-up sheet call 910-997-8215 or 910-997-8338.

The county is also encouraging volunteers to follow proper COVID-19 safety guidance: wearing a mask and gloves at all times and keeping six feet apart from other volunteers. Anyone that has been diagnosed with or recently exposed to COVID-19 should refrain from participating.

Litter has been a long-standing area of concern for Richmond County. This spring, the county got together with municipal officials and drew the support of local businesses and volunteers to do some “spring cleaning” throughout the county. Despite a rain delay that pushed the event back, 39 groups consisting of 487 volunteers collected 404 bags of trash weighing 6,449 pounds as part of the Earth Day Community Clean Up efforts.

