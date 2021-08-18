RPD Chief Kelly announces retirement effective Dec. 1

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Chief of Police Billy Kelly announced his retirement Wednesday afternoon.

Kelly spent his entire career with the Rockingham Police Department, starting as a patrol officer trainee in November, 1992. He was named the Chief of Police in April 2012.

“I have had a wonderful career as a Law Enforcement Officer and found myself so lucky to have begun and ended my career with the best city in the world,” Kelly wrote. “As with any Chief you want to leave your department in better shape than when you started. I feel that I have accomplished that with training, new technology and the current longevity of our officers.”

In his resignation letter, Kelly said he was proud that his police department has not struggled with staff shortages that are happening around the country. He attributed his success to the men and women of the department.

“These officers mostly go unrecognized by the public for the countless hours, dedication, loyalty and desire to serve this great city,” Kelly said.

He also thanked the City Council, City Manager and the many employees at City Hall that have helped steer his career. He said that after talking to his family members and members of the department, he feels that he is leaving it in good hands.

“This department has the key members in place to lead and continue to build upon the foundation that has been laid,” Kelly concluded.

“Chief Kelly is an example of what the city has been trying to accomplish over the years and that is encouraging our officers to make Rockingham a place to spend their law enforcement careers,” City Manager Monty Crump said in an email. “He has set the highest standards of conduct, public service and professionalism in law enforcement.”

Crump said that he will immediately begin the process of finding Kelly’s successor.

“The selection process will begin in house which I anticipate will generate several qualified internal candidates,” Crump said.

Kelly’s last day of employment will be Nov. 17. His retirement officially starts on Dec. 1.

