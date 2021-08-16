County reports 115th COVID-19-related death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported a new COVID-19-related death of a county resident Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 115.

Most recently, two deaths were reported Friday, making for six deaths total for last week. There have been 12 COVID-19 deaths in the first 16 days of August.

This marks 22 virus deaths since April 27, prior to which there hadn’t been a death since March 10. There have been 63 local deaths in 2021, with a significant drop off since mid-February. New COVID-19 cases have been increasing over recent weeks.

The 115 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: 20 African American females, 16 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, one Hispanic male, two Native American males, 36 Caucasian females and 34 Caucasian males. Eighty-six of the deceased have died in a hospital, 22 have died at another healthcare facility and seven have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. The age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 40-49: 4

• 50-59: 14

• 60-69: 34

• 70-79: 30

• 80 & up: 32

Free Covid-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. The times available are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.

Getting vaccinated

Vaccines are available free of charge at the Health Department. The times available are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone age 18 and over can receive the Moderna and Pfizer are available with no appointment needed. Parents of children ages 12-17 who want the Pfizer vaccine for their child can call 910-417-4909 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines are also available at several local pharmacies and some physician offices.