Bikers gather around old courthouse to honor late Sheriff Clemmons. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Bikers begin their ride from Hide-A-Way Tavern Sunday. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Bikers rode from Hide-A-Way Tavern to the old Richmond County Courthouse Sunday in honor and memory of late Sheriff James Clemmons.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.