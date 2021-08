DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Seafoodie and the Richmond County Health Department have teamed up to help vaccinate the Richmond County community.

The Health Department will offer free vaccinations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. In addition to the vaccine, guests can pick up a free fish plate from Seafoodie.

The event is open to the public. For more information visit Seafoodie’s Facebook page.