Sheriff Clemmons remembered by those whose lives he touched

Bruce Stanback speaks at the celebration of life for Sheriff James Clemmons. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin addresses the Richmond County Sheriff's Office staff at the celebration of life for Sheriff James Clemmons. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin shares his memories of Sheriff Clemmons. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David speaks about the impact Clemmons's support had on her and her children in the aftermath of her husband's passing in 2014. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge speaks about his close colleague, Sheriff James Clemmons, on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

The full highlights from each speaker will appear in a separate article.

HAMLET — Emotions ran high at the Cole Auditorium Tuesday as people from all over the region gathered celebrate the life of Sheriff James Clemmons, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 60.

The staff of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office packed together, in uniform, in the front of the theater to hear stories, some new some old, about their late leader. Officers from several other counties were represented, and state and local officials dotted the dense audience.

For Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, who swore Clemmons in as president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, Clemmons was like a “big brother.” For former Hamlet City Manager and now Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David, Clemmons was “Uncle Clem” to her children, supporting them immensely after their father died in 2014. For Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin, who was assigned — to his shock — to be Clemmons’s mentor in the Sheriff’s Association when he was first elected, Clemmons was a “statesman.” Brother Ralph Young, Clemmons’s fraternity brother in Omega Psi Phi, Clemmons was a “giant.”

Peterkin told the crowd that he spoke to Clemmons on the night before he died. He said that Clemmons wasn’t feeling well, and they were talking about the sheriff’s plans for retirement. According to Peterkin, Clemmons told him that “if anything happens to me, this is what has to take place: I want my Chief Deputy to take my place,” referring to Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge.

County Manager Bryan Land said that the Democratic Executive Committee has 30 days from the death of a sitting sheriff to appoint the new sheriff. Once they name someone, the Board of Commissioners will vote on this appointee, which Land said they typically do.

“The appointment is typically given to the highest ranking official or Chief Deputy in the organization,” Land said in an email. “As you heard [at the celebration of life] from the numerous endorsements, Sheriff Clemmons thought very highly of Chief Deputy Gulledge. Sheriff Clemmons and Chief Gulledge worked alongside each other for almost 24 years and had comradery.”

Peterkin asked the audience repeatedly in reference to their sheriff, “Richmond County, do you know what you had?” He joked that someone “had the nerve” to assign Peterkin to be Clemmons’s mentor when he took over as sheriff in 2011, as if he needed one. Clemmons, the first African-American elected as Richmond County Sheriff, went on to lead the other 99 sheriffs in North Carolina as president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association in 2018.

Detailing their last conversation, Peterkin said that even though Clemmons had told him he was “tired” and planned to retire last year, he said that night that he had changed his mind and wanted to run again. According to Peterkin, Clemmons stayed on as sheriff last year because he saw the deluge of condemnation of law enforcement around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody, and wanted to secure a raise for his staff in this year’s budget to help address the issues with recruitment affecting all law enforcement agencies, which he did.

James Clemmons, III, the sheriff’s son, offered encouragement to the RSCO staff, many of whom he has grown close to over the years as their boss’s son. He recited a poem, “See it Through” by Edgar Albert Guest, to demonstrate his father’s philosophy. The last stanza of the poem reads:

Even hope may seem but futile,

When with troubles you’re beset,

But remember you are facing

Just what other men have met.

You may fail, but fall still fighting;

Don’t give up, whate’er you do;

Eyes front, head high to the finish.

See it through!

“He’s not my dad, he’s not,” Clemmons III said of Gulledge to those in the Sheriff’s Office who may judge Gulledge against their late sheriff. Addressing Gulledge from the stage, he said, “Do it your way, not my dad’s way. Do it your way.”

Gulledge, during his time to speak, shared how he got to know Clemmons when Gulledge was a road deputy in 1999. Early on, Gulledge found it odd that Clemmons would sit in his patrol car while the other deputies ate breakfast together at Bojangles. Later on, Gulledge realized that it was a lesson: Clemmons was there to answer any call that may come in so that the other deputies could fellowship uninterrupted.

“As he led our county he instilled in us: always put God first, family second, your job third and everything else after,” Gulledge said. “He always encouraged the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office to approach people with respect … While serving as a great mentor to myself and others, he would often share with us that we were all one office, not a sheriff’s office not a jail not a courthouse, and we were to treat each other like long-lost brothers.”

Clemmons was first hired as a patrol deputy for the Sheriff’s Office in 1989, and was then promoted from Lieutenant, to Captain, and then as Major before being elected as Sheriff in 2011. Clemmons served as president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association from ‘18-‘19, chaired the Executive Committee from ‘19-‘20, and was a vice president of the association from ‘14-‘18.