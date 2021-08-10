WATCH: Law enforcement honors Sheriff James Clemmons

August 10, 2021 Daily Journal News 0

Law enforcement and emergency first responders from across the state gathered at Cole Auditorium Tuesday morning to celebrate the life of Sheriff James Clemmons. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Law enforcement and emergency first responders from across the state gathered at Cole Auditorium Tuesday morning to celebrate the life of Sheriff James Clemmons.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

<p>Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal</p>

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Law enforcement and emergency first responders from across the state gathered at Cole Auditorium Tuesday morning to celebrate the life of Sheriff James Clemmons.