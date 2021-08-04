Firehouse Subs assists first responders with water bottle drive

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Firehouse Subs will be joining the H20 for Heroes bottled water drive for the first time this Saturday, August 7.

Guests who bring an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water into Firehouse Subs on event day will receive a free medium sub of their choice.

“Collecting water through H2O For Heroes is particularly important because we know that, especially during the summer, the risks of dehydration and heat-related illnesses for first responders and our fellow citizens is so great,” Rockingham Firehouse Subs Franchise Owner Larry Chandler said in an email. “Public safety and community organizations are often faced with major water shortages during this time, so we want to help ease that pressure.”

Now in its 9th year, H2O For Heroes is a nationwide bottled water drive that aims to equip first responder organizations and community groups with the water supplies they need to support the community’s most vulnerable.

Since going nationwide in 2016, H2O For Heroes has donated more than 4.1 million water bottles across the U.S.

Chandler said that the water collected at the Rockingham restaurant will go toward local public safety organizations.

To date, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has provided over $716,000 in grants to Charlotte metro first responders, including recent grants to Mooresville Fire & Rescue and Mooresville PD.

Chandler added that the Rockingham Firehouse Subs is currently hiring.