Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in Ellerbe

ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was pinned underneath a car for weeks.

The deceased is Danny Joe Britt Jr., 35, who was attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a car when the jack collapsed, causing the car to pin the man.

It appears that Britt had been stuck there for several weeks, according to Detective Jay Childers with the Criminal Investigation Division in an email. The body was found located off of Sandhill Game Management Road between Ellerbe and Rockingham.

Britt was identified by his fingerprints.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

